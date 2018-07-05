News: Rotherham firms can grow by thinking LEAN





Masterclasses are enabling businesses to discover the benefits of LEAN thinking, which not only reduces waste but also improves productivity, efficiency, overall performance and customer service levels.



The masterclasses are part of a programme of support available to growth companies via the SCR Growth Hub Enhancement Project, and is financed by the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.



Organisations use LEAN thinking to improve customer satisfaction and they do this by organising their workplace to meet their customer demands more regularly and more consistently. To achieve this, they seek to eliminate from their work processes anything that does not add value to the customer and anything that increases the time for production or processing. By reducing variation in processes and workflow, the costs of production are reduced, then by meeting customer requirements in a cost-effective way, more demand is generated.



The free Rotherham event takes place on July 18 at The Spectrum, Voluntary Action Rotherham's offices on the edge of the town centre.



The session will be led by Richard Coombes worked as a production director, a sales and marketing director and as chief executive of manufacturing businesses before coming to consultancy.



Richard Coombes from Valueadding.com, said: "These techniques and methods are increasingly used in public sector organisations as well as commercial ones. The principles of reducing wasteful or non-value adding activity apply, and examples of successful LEAN thinking are now found in local and central government departments, the NHS and the blue light services."



Anybody in the organisation can benefit, from directors who wish to learn more about a technique that can help their organisation, to managers who plan to improve efficiency or staff who will be charged with implementing LEAN thinking. The group discussions and examples used will provide good opportunities for all levels of experience to be shared.



A Sheffield city region (SCR) project is inspiring businesses to think more about their waste and efficiency utilising LEAN thinking with an event in Rotherham this month.