News: Work begins on new Rother Valley campsite
By Tom Austen
Construction work is underway at Rotherham Council's new £3.7m caravan site within the popular Rother Valley Country Park (RVCP).
Plans were approved in April detailing how six hectares within the Greenbelt site would be used to create an attractive caravan site which complements the country park and combines with the leisure facilities.
The site will offer 129 pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes, plus space for 34 tents, along with modern toilet and shower facilities, a reception block with café bar, a shop for visitors and a children's play area.
Ian Dixon, manager at Rother Valley Country Park, said: "A caravan site was included in plans for the park when it first opened in 1983, but it has remained a dream until now.
"We have been receiving enquiries about camping and caravanning for many years, but sadly we have had to turn people away. We are looking forward to being able to welcome people who want to stay in the area, enjoy the park, explore Rotherham's beautiful countryside and visit other attractions nearby."
The camping and caravan site is an "invest-to-save" initiative with the income generated when the site opens in 2019 putting £339,000 each year back into Council coffers.
Cllr. Sarah Allen, cabinet member for Cleaner, Greener Communities at Rotherham Council, said: "Clearly a development such as this is great news for Rotherham. Along with the neighbouring Gulliver's Valley development, it will help to project a welcoming image of the borough to people from across the UK.
"Alongside this, business generated by the facility is expected to help secure the long-term future of Rother Valley Country Park and ensure it continues to be a popular destination for the thousands of people from the surrounding areas and further afield who enjoy its leisure facilities and events every year."
Meanwhile preparatory work is also underway on the Gulliver's Valley development, adjacent to the country park, with the main works set to begin within weeks.
Gulliver's, the operators of theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, is purchasing around 250 acres of the restored former colliery and opencast site from Rotherham Council. The £37m development is for the first of its sites in the UK to encompass all of its major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.
RVCP website
Images: RMBC
