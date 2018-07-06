News: AESSEAL apprenticeship event
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham manufacturer AESSEAL is hosting a recruitment event later this month having announced plans to make an additional £500,000 investment and take on 40 apprentices this year.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Having had an active apprenticeship programme for many years, a high bias has been on recruiting apprenticeships for machining. For the 2018 intake, the company has decided to recruit 12 apprentices for its machine shop, but a further 28 people in other support roles.
The company will host the recruitment event from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday July 17, giving school and college leavers the chance to talk to key AESSEAL staff, tour the factory and see its state-of-the-art machinery, and find out more about the range of apprenticeships on offer.
Advertisement
20 apprentices are currently on the long-standing programme and AESSEAL has a long record of attracting young people into apprenticeships through its "grow your own" approach to tackling the skills shortage in South Yorkshire. It has dedicated around 300 staff hours to outreach work with schools and colleges so far this year and is a key supporter of regional events such as Get up to Speed with STEM (GUTS) and TeenTech.
Its apprentice recruitment campaign will help to support the company's continued growth. Significant sales growth was seen in 2017 and May 2018 was a record month with sales of over £16.25m.
Depending on their field of training, AESSEAL apprentices will be expected to achieve an Engineering Technician qualification or an NVQ in, for example, marketing or sales. Other qualifications might include BTech in Business Administration, Certificate in Warehousing and Storage, or Infrastructure Technician (IT).
Julia Bloomer, head of learning development at AESSEAL, said: "It is our intention to have a very significant apprentice intake, for all areas of the business, including our traditional manufacturing apprenticeships.
"We fully intend to ensure that all of our apprentice intake is given the opportunity to study appropriate qualifications.
"Mentors have been interviewed and selected for all areas of the business for which apprenticeships have been approved. The business is therefore confident that the apprenticeships will work both for the successful candidates and for the need of a growing organisation to hire even more great people."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Having had an active apprenticeship programme for many years, a high bias has been on recruiting apprenticeships for machining. For the 2018 intake, the company has decided to recruit 12 apprentices for its machine shop, but a further 28 people in other support roles.
The company will host the recruitment event from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday July 17, giving school and college leavers the chance to talk to key AESSEAL staff, tour the factory and see its state-of-the-art machinery, and find out more about the range of apprenticeships on offer.
Advertisement
20 apprentices are currently on the long-standing programme and AESSEAL has a long record of attracting young people into apprenticeships through its "grow your own" approach to tackling the skills shortage in South Yorkshire. It has dedicated around 300 staff hours to outreach work with schools and colleges so far this year and is a key supporter of regional events such as Get up to Speed with STEM (GUTS) and TeenTech.
Its apprentice recruitment campaign will help to support the company's continued growth. Significant sales growth was seen in 2017 and May 2018 was a record month with sales of over £16.25m.
Depending on their field of training, AESSEAL apprentices will be expected to achieve an Engineering Technician qualification or an NVQ in, for example, marketing or sales. Other qualifications might include BTech in Business Administration, Certificate in Warehousing and Storage, or Infrastructure Technician (IT).
Julia Bloomer, head of learning development at AESSEAL, said: "It is our intention to have a very significant apprentice intake, for all areas of the business, including our traditional manufacturing apprenticeships.
"We fully intend to ensure that all of our apprentice intake is given the opportunity to study appropriate qualifications.
"Mentors have been interviewed and selected for all areas of the business for which apprenticeships have been approved. The business is therefore confident that the apprenticeships will work both for the successful candidates and for the need of a growing organisation to hire even more great people."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment