News: New Rotherham Lidl set for planning approval
By Tom Austen
A planning application looks set to be approved for a new retail foodstore in Rotherham from German global discount chain, Lidl.
Rothbiz reported first last year on Lidl bringing forward plans for a new store that would create around 40 jobs on land at Dalton. The plans are now set to go in front of the planning board at Rotherham Council this week and members are being recommended by officers that they are approved.
The plans are for a new 23,700 sq ft "modern and attractive neighbourhood foodstore" on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club. With a sales area of 14,200 sq ft the store is estimated to generate a turnover of £7.12m.
The club building was vacated after the operation fell into administration in 2016. The property burnt down in February 2017 and the site of proposed store includes land to the north and west of the demolished building. A regional housebuilder showed interest in the site but it never transpired to a sale.
Due to the constraints that the site presents, the retail unit will be positioned behind the line of existing development. 127 parking spaces are featured in the plans and assessments over transport and noise are included, as is a scheme for landscaping around the development.
Advertisement
The Doncaster Road site was identified for a mix of retail and residential use in the recently adopted Sites and Policies Document and is considered edge-of-centre in planning terms.
It is agreed that Lidl offers a relatively limited range of products and would often not seek to compete directly with existing local retail operators. However, an impact test has been included with the proposals.
The plans, drawn up by consultants at Walshingham Planning, stated: "The new Lidl foodstore will significantly enhance the current physical appearance of the site and surrounding local centre.
"The new foodstore will not have any significant adverse impacts on any designated centre, and will not compromise any committed or planned public and private investment. In fact, the proposal will significantly strengthen the convenience retail offer available in Dalton Local Centre, thus enhancing its vitality and viability."
In addition, two objections were received relating to highway safety considerations and with regard to the likely generation of traffic and likely impact on the surrounding highway network but the Council's Transportation Unit have concluded that this is not likely to be materially detrimental.
Lidl was founded in Germany in the 1930's and has grown consistently, now operating over 10,000 stores in 27 countries. Launching in the UK in September 1994, Lidl today has 670 stores here - with one on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
According to analysts, Kantar Worldpanel, Lidl experienced a 10% increase in sales growth over the last year, the only bricks and mortar retailer to experience double digital growth. The discounter has a market share of 5.4%. Lidl bosses have previously discussed its aggressive expansion with a plan to roll-out "at least one shop a week" with investment of £1.45bn up to 2019.
Lidl website
Images: SMR Architects
Rothbiz reported first last year on Lidl bringing forward plans for a new store that would create around 40 jobs on land at Dalton. The plans are now set to go in front of the planning board at Rotherham Council this week and members are being recommended by officers that they are approved.
The plans are for a new 23,700 sq ft "modern and attractive neighbourhood foodstore" on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club. With a sales area of 14,200 sq ft the store is estimated to generate a turnover of £7.12m.
The club building was vacated after the operation fell into administration in 2016. The property burnt down in February 2017 and the site of proposed store includes land to the north and west of the demolished building. A regional housebuilder showed interest in the site but it never transpired to a sale.
Due to the constraints that the site presents, the retail unit will be positioned behind the line of existing development. 127 parking spaces are featured in the plans and assessments over transport and noise are included, as is a scheme for landscaping around the development.
Advertisement
The Doncaster Road site was identified for a mix of retail and residential use in the recently adopted Sites and Policies Document and is considered edge-of-centre in planning terms.
It is agreed that Lidl offers a relatively limited range of products and would often not seek to compete directly with existing local retail operators. However, an impact test has been included with the proposals.
The plans, drawn up by consultants at Walshingham Planning, stated: "The new Lidl foodstore will significantly enhance the current physical appearance of the site and surrounding local centre.
"The new foodstore will not have any significant adverse impacts on any designated centre, and will not compromise any committed or planned public and private investment. In fact, the proposal will significantly strengthen the convenience retail offer available in Dalton Local Centre, thus enhancing its vitality and viability."
In addition, two objections were received relating to highway safety considerations and with regard to the likely generation of traffic and likely impact on the surrounding highway network but the Council's Transportation Unit have concluded that this is not likely to be materially detrimental.
Lidl was founded in Germany in the 1930's and has grown consistently, now operating over 10,000 stores in 27 countries. Launching in the UK in September 1994, Lidl today has 670 stores here - with one on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
According to analysts, Kantar Worldpanel, Lidl experienced a 10% increase in sales growth over the last year, the only bricks and mortar retailer to experience double digital growth. The discounter has a market share of 5.4%. Lidl bosses have previously discussed its aggressive expansion with a plan to roll-out "at least one shop a week" with investment of £1.45bn up to 2019.
Lidl website
Images: SMR Architects
1 comments:
Two words.Traffic Chaos !
Post a Comment