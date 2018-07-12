News: KCM extend home end sponsorship





Based on Greasborough Road, KCM specialise in recycling, trade waste and skip hire. The Millers have worked closely with them since moving into their new home in 2012, with KCM's managing director Phil Hickling a familiar face around the club as a result of his ongoing support activity both on and off the field.



Supporters of the club will be familiar with the KCM branding through its association with the North Stand, which has proudly carried it's branding since the Millers moved to its new home six years ago, whilst the company are also renowned for their waste disposal services in Rotherham and its surrounding areas.



Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United (pictured, right), said: "We're extremely happy to be continuing our long-standing affiliation with KCM Waste Management for at least another three years.



"KCM were one of the first businesses to get on board and support us when we moved here to AESSEAL New York Stadium and ever since then, their backing has been unwavering.



"The partnership has been extremely successful right from the beginning and Phil and his staff have become close friends of myself and a number of officials and representatives here at the club, so we're thrilled to have the opportunity to build on that fantastic relationship.



"Here at Rotherham United we are proud to have sponsors and partners that come from far and wide, but we are always keen to affiliate ourselves with esteemed local businesses and KCM fit that description perfectly."



Advertisement Based on Greasborough Road, KCM specialise in recycling, trade waste and skip hire. The Millers have worked closely with them since moving into their new home in 2012, with KCM's managing director Phil Hickling a familiar face around the club as a result of his ongoing support activity both on and off the field.Supporters of the club will be familiar with the KCM branding through its association with the North Stand, which has proudly carried it's branding since the Millers moved to its new home six years ago, whilst the company are also renowned for their waste disposal services in Rotherham and its surrounding areas.Mark Hitchens, head of commercial at Rotherham United (pictured, right), said: "We're extremely happy to be continuing our long-standing affiliation with KCM Waste Management for at least another three years."KCM were one of the first businesses to get on board and support us when we moved here to AESSEAL New York Stadium and ever since then, their backing has been unwavering."The partnership has been extremely successful right from the beginning and Phil and his staff have become close friends of myself and a number of officials and representatives here at the club, so we're thrilled to have the opportunity to build on that fantastic relationship."Here at Rotherham United we are proud to have sponsors and partners that come from far and wide, but we are always keen to affiliate ourselves with esteemed local businesses and KCM fit that description perfectly."

Phil Hickling, managing director at KCM (pictured, left), added: "It has been a rollercoaster ride ever since we began our association with Rotherham United but we have loved being a part of it and are really excited to sign a new deal ahead of what promises to be another equally exhilarating season in the Championship in 2018/19.



"To have our brand associated with the Kop at AESSEAL New York Stadium has been a real honour and we're incredibly proud to see that continue for a further three years.



"The football club is such an important part of the local community and means so much to so many people in the town, so it goes without saying that we're thrilled to be on board again and we are looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of the team in the future."



The away stand at the stadium has a new name for 2018/19 after the club secured a deal with new partner, Meditemp.



The Millers' return to the second tier of English football begins at Brentford on August 4 with the first home game against Ipswich Town on August 11.



KCM website

RUFC website



Images: RUFC Phil Hickling, managing director at KCM (pictured, left), added: "It has been a rollercoaster ride ever since we began our association with Rotherham United but we have loved being a part of it and are really excited to sign a new deal ahead of what promises to be another equally exhilarating season in the Championship in 2018/19."To have our brand associated with the Kop at AESSEAL New York Stadium has been a real honour and we're incredibly proud to see that continue for a further three years."The football club is such an important part of the local community and means so much to so many people in the town, so it goes without saying that we're thrilled to be on board again and we are looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of the team in the future."The away stand at the stadium has a new name for 2018/19 after the club secured a deal with new partner, Meditemp.The Millers' return to the second tier of English football begins at Brentford on August 4 with the first home game against Ipswich Town on August 11.

KCM Waste Management has signed a new three-year deal with Rotherham United, which will see its branding continue to adorn the North Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium.