News: Walking for Wentworth
By Tom Austen
A Wombwell dad is about to put his best foot forward for Wentworth Woodhouse, taking inspiration from his son of 13.
The Grade I listed mansion in Rotherham is under the ownership of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), a charity whose main aim is to preserve the house and grounds on a long term sustainable basis. A masterplan for the site is currently being developed.
Keith Jenner's lad Robert, a pupil at Netherwood School, raised £300 in sponsorship by taking part in Walking For Woodhouse, a 15km stroll through the grounds last year.
Keith said: "That gave me the idea to do a walk of my own in support of the house. I'm may not be from the area originally, but I'm very proud of it. When we came to live in South Yorkshire 15 years ago I was amazed to discover one of the UK’s best stately homes virtually on our doorstep.
"We read the book Black Diamonds and enjoyed many a walk from Wombwell to Wentworth, always wishing we could look inside the house. As soon as the tours started we booked and were really impressed, but our visit also taught us how much there is to be done. I want to spread the word to encourage people to visit and get fundraising."
Keith's sponsored walk is a bit further afield than his lad's, though. He will be heading to London to take part in the Thames Path Challenge on Saturday September 8, a non-stop 100km journey along the banks of the River Thames from Putney to Henley.
He aims to go without sleep and, blisters permitting, finish within 22 hours. He hopes to raise a tidy sum for Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and is looking for sponsors on his Just Giving page.
Keith took up walking a couple of years ago and loves a challenge.
Last year he took part in an endurance walk in the Isle of Wight, walking through the night to complete 106km in 23 hours. He was back running his Hoyland business, Cameron Forecourt Ltd the next day and raised £2,500 for Macmillan.
Meanwhile he's getting plenty of views of Wentworth Woodhouse to keep him motivated as he passes through the village on his training walks.
The overall restoration bill could easily reach £200m. Fundraising includes The Mark Your Mark in History appeal where supporters can follow in the handprints of trades people and leave their own mark on the building by sponsoring a slate destined for the roof.
A "Friends of Wentworth Woodhouse" programme is due to be launched over the coming months.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Wentworth Woodhouse
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Wentworth Woodhouse
