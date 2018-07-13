News: Atkins makes Sheffield move

</div>

Images: Atkins

Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured, second right), said: "I was pleased to meet with representatives from Atkins at the opening of their new office in Sheffield, and hear their ambitious plans for contributing to the economic growth of our region with fresh perspectives, skills and talent."As a major provider of engineering, design and project management, Atkins will play a key part in creating a global hub for engineering excellence at Sheffield's Digital Campus, which will contribute to our wider vision for a Global Innovation Corridor. This corridor will link sites across the Sheffield City Region that excel in research and advanced manufacturing – such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Doncaster Sheffield Airport."Atkins' choice of location also demonstrates that investor confidence in the Sheffield City Region continues to increase, following significant investments from companies such as Boeing and McLaren. Our region is a great place to live, work and invest in, and I look forward to seeing Atkins play an important role in our future success."Atkin's former base - the 6,800 sq ft Bennett House in Whiston - has already been sold and new tenants include Bike Box Alan, the supplier of airline bike transportation products.