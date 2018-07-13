News: Atkins makes Sheffield move
By Tom Austen
Atkins, one of the world's leading design, engineering and project management consultancies, has moved its Rotherham office to Sheffield.
Now part of the SNC-Lavalin Group, Atkins acquired MG Bennett & Associates Ltd in 2008. MG Bennett was formed in 1984 and was based at Whiston in Rotherham, specialising in mechanical and structural engineering.
A continuing part of the company's investment in the local area, over 70 staff have moved into the office in the Sheffield Digital Campus in Sheffield city centre.
Atkins is already working with the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), connecting its clients across the UK with experts at the AMRC to discuss new ways of using innovative off-site construction techniques to improve safety and operating efficiency.
To support the next generation of engineers, Atkins will also be sending ten apprentices for supplementary training at the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham, making it the AMRC's biggest employer partner.
Philip Hoare, chief executive of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business in the UK & Europe, said: "By moving into the heart of the city, Atkins will be even better placed to deliver to clients across the region – bringing the right skills to projects in the North, and the skills of Yorkshire to projects around the world. As the office grows, it will draw on the region's vast talent pool, and help attract more highly skilled workers to Sheffield."
The company has taken a ten year lease of 7,000 sq ft of space on the third floor of the Acero building.
Commercial Property Partners, Colloco and Knight Frank acted for joint owners, Scarborough. Lambert Smith Hampton acted for Atkins.
The Atkins / Bennett team has worked on a diverse range of projects including The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies in Scotland, British Antarctic Survey' Halley VI Research Station, and helping Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited (SFIL) in the manufacture of large nuclear reactor parts.
One of the earliest contracts involved designing tunnelling machines used on the Channel Tunnel.
