News: £50m Rotherham facility to boost McLaren's production levels





The fastest growing luxury automotive brand in the UK has revealed an updated and expanded £1.2bn Track25 business plan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Taking the company to its fifteenth anniversary, Track25 is an evolution of the Track22 plan that was first launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016 and the updated plan now includes significant new milestones.



Between now and 2025, 18 new models and derivatives are planned to be launched and the McLaren sportscar and supercar range is to be 100% hybrid by 2025.



The new models will help lift production by almost 75% over current levels to around 6,000 cars a year by the middle of the next decade. As now, all will be hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, England.



A £50m investment has been made in developing and manufacturing the future of lightweighting technology with the soon to-open McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Rotherham. Once fully operational, the MCTC will mean around 57% of vehicle content by value will be UK sourced.



McLaren recently took the keys for the new 75,000 sq ft facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham. The MCTC will enable the development and manufacture of the Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis used in future McLaren models.



Only McLaren's second ever production facility and the first outside its native Woking, around 45 employees are already housed at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), innovating the process for creating lightweight tubs and when fully operational, the team will grow to around 200 people.



Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer at McLaren Automotive, said: "Everyone at McLaren Automotive remains constant in their focus of designing and crafting the world's best drivers' cars. True to McLaren's spirit, however, our ambitions, continue to grow and our £1.2bn Track25 business plan which covers 18 new models, including a new McLaren P1TM,, is clear proof of that.



"We are a luxury brand that is committed to investing in innovation, whether that's in the development and manufacture of our own carbon fibre tubs as part of a new £50m British-based production centre, new powertrains with our entire range due to be hybrid by 2025 or the deployment of technology to enhance the driving and owning experience.



"As a global brand we are set to add more retailers in both existing and exciting new markets as demand for our products continues to grow. While our plan sets the direction for the next seven years to take us through to the middle of the next decade, we need to also pause and acknowledge the great effort, ingenuity and competitive spirit of all of our incredible people on which our success, both now and in the future, rests."



McLaren Automotive recently celebrated the assembly of its 15,000th car and is now regularly producing 20 cars each and every day to meet global demand.



With the release of year-to-date car registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the firm has recorded 47.73% year-on-year growth and registered 390 vehicles in the first half of 2018.



