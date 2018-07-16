News: LEP hunts for new board members





The SCR was given the green light to establish one of the UK's first LEP in 2010. Led by the private sector, LEPs are the Government's model to promote economic development. They provide the strategic leadership required to set out local economic priorities, and better reflect the natural economic geography of the areas they serve.



The LEP is looking for outstanding individuals to come forward at "a vital point in the region's history" - an elected Mayor is place, a record number of jobs created, and world leading manufacturers such as Boeing and McLaren are investing in the area.



Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership Board (pictured, left), said: "Our strong public-private partnership is delivering real change for communities across Sheffield City Region.



"This is an important time for our partnership. We will need business leaders to help us set the agenda. With the Government looking to strengthen the role of places in driving economic growth, the challenges and opportunities that Brexit will bring and a resurgent Northern Powerhouse agenda there is much for us to do.



"We are keen to hear from people capable of representing the diverse nature of business across our entire region with a particular focus on those with the experience to add value to our work on transport, infrastructure, skills and housing.



"We would love you to join the talented people already on the Board and serving the region brilliantly."



The closing date for applications is 5pm, July 18 2018.



New board members joined the board last year: Owen Michaelson - the chief executive of Rotherham property firm, Harworth Group; Laura Bennett – a Sheffield-based specialist in entrepreneurship and digital technology; Alexa Greaves – chief executive of AAG, the IT managed services company of Barlborough, Chesterfield; former Master Cutler Neil MacDonald – a finance director in international engineering industries; and Richard Stubbs – senior manager in national health and innovation organisations, Yorkshire and Humber.



Board members whose terms are set to end in August include: Gavin Baldwin - Group CEO of Club Doncaster (Doncaster Rovers FC); Julie Kenny CBE - Chairman of Robson Handling Technology and chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust; and Martin McKervey - Partner at legal firm, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro.



Business leaders with creativity, passion, and the unrelenting energy to drive the £34 billion economy of the Sheffield city region (SCR) are wanted on the board of the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).