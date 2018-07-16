News: New burger restaurant opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
YOH Burger has launched in Rotherham offering handmade burgers, wraps, salads and desserts in a retro-inspired casual diner.
The new food outlet is situated at the Fizwilliam Service Station in Eastwood where enterprising operator, Fuzail Patel, has undertaken the conversion to offer something different at the petrol station.
Plans were approved last year for a change of use at the service station and retail store which also involved demolishing the car wash to create further parking spaces and outdoor seating.
Following a substantial fit out, a launch event was held this weekend and the restaurant's approach to burgers is similar to Subway's approach to sandwiches. Diners are given choices of breads and fillings and invited to "make it YOH way."
The store also features a dedicated dessert counter with fresh cakes, ice creams, premium milkshakes, waffles and cookie dough.
The Rotherham opening could be the first of many for the new brand.
A spokesperson told thebusinessdesk.com: "We are delighted to open our first in Rotherham and bring a unique concept to the town.
"We genuinely believe our build-your-own burger concept and our emphasis on fresh quality locally sourced products is something the region has never experienced before.
"As a company we have ambitious plans to take this concept across the UK not only to forecourts but also on the High Street as a standalone concept.
"Our aim going forward is to really drive our expansion in Yorkshire and want this Fitzwilliam Road store to be the first of a long chain in the region creating jobs for the locality."
YOH Burger website
Images: YOH Burger / Facebook
