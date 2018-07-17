News: Bodycote confirms AMP facility





Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components through heat treatment services and specialist thermal processes, Hot Isostatic Pressing and surface technology.



in February that Bodycote were set to take the 11,000 sq ft Unit 7B at the R-evolution development on the AMP.



The new state-of-the-art facility, which will be fully operational in 2018, will offer a number of heat treatment processes. Additionally, major OEM approvals will be secured along with Nadcap accreditation.



In April this year, a contract with Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business was announced that is expected to be worth over £160m in incremental revenues over the next 15 years. Sales will ramp up over the next five years.



The Macclesfield-headquartered firm is providing thermal processing services which include specialised vacuum heat treatment and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), supporting Rolls-Royce's turbine blade casting facilities in Derby and Rotherham.



The most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world was officially opened on the AMP in Rotherham in 2014. The 150,000 sq ft facility employs around 150 people and has the capacity to manufacture more than 100,000 single crystal turbine blades a year.



The advanced turbine blade castings made in Rotherham rotate at 12,500 rpm, with their tips reaching 1,200mph – nearly twice the speed of sound. At take off each of the engine's high pressure turbine blades generates around 800 horsepower per blade - similar to a Formula One racing car.



Simon Blantern, vice president of Sales Europe for Bodycote's Aerospace, Defence & Energy heat treatment division, said: "This investment demonstrates Bodycote's continuing commitment to align resources to serve both the aerospace and power generation markets."



Bodycote, the world's largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, has confirmed the opening of a new facility in the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham to support the aerospace and power generation markets in the UK and Europe.