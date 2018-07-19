News: Former Maltby Colliery site on the market
By Tom Austen
The remaining employment land at the former Maltby Colliery in Rotherham is being promoted by landowners, Hargreaves Services.
The 500 acre colliery was mined for over 100 years until geological conditions could not be overcome and underground operations ceased in 2013.
It had been expected to continue coal production until 2025 but the winding tower was brought down in 2014 and the mine shafts have been filled and capped. With the sudden closure, a restoration scheme was developed and future uses were examined through the borough's new Local Plan.
Hargreaves Services has recently established a new division, called Hargreaves Land, which aims to bring forward developments and unlock value from the group's 17,500-acre land bank, which is valued in excess of £50m.
The company's UK-wide land portfolio includes over 50 sites ranging from former coal mines undergoing remediation, through to prime consented sites ready for development.
