News: Council prepares to sell off historic former boy's school
By Tom Austen
A former boys' school in Rotherham that dates back to the 1800's could be sold off for redevelopment by the local council.
Officers are seeking expressions of interest "for the possible freehold disposal, commercial lease or asset transfer lease" of the former St Ann's building on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893 on the corner of St Leonard's Road. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance.
The Council's legal pack for the property states: "The property comprises of a former boys school largely built towards the end of the 1800's with some additional extensions being added over the years. Mostly of stone construction, the St Ann's building has an attractive frontage, including an impressive tower above the main entrance.
"Although previously used as a school, the site has been vacant for over 15 years. Internally the property has been stripped back to bear [sic] brick and rafters."
Advertisement
The marketing exercise is being undertaken solely to gauge interest for the building. The future of the building is to be determined by the Council's cabinet at a later date. The 0.3 acre site is described as "suitable for a number of uses — Subject to Planning."
Whilst not a listed building, the property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest.
The society states that the original boys department became the St Leonard's annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology in late 1979. The former girls department and infants department building was converted into the Unity Centre in early 2000.
The adjacent Unity Centre, a multi-purpose community resource, would not form part of the proposed sale.
Advertisement
Officers are seeking expressions of interest "for the possible freehold disposal, commercial lease or asset transfer lease" of the former St Ann's building on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893 on the corner of St Leonard's Road. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance.
The Council's legal pack for the property states: "The property comprises of a former boys school largely built towards the end of the 1800's with some additional extensions being added over the years. Mostly of stone construction, the St Ann's building has an attractive frontage, including an impressive tower above the main entrance.
"Although previously used as a school, the site has been vacant for over 15 years. Internally the property has been stripped back to bear [sic] brick and rafters."
Advertisement
The marketing exercise is being undertaken solely to gauge interest for the building. The future of the building is to be determined by the Council's cabinet at a later date. The 0.3 acre site is described as "suitable for a number of uses — Subject to Planning."
Whilst not a listed building, the property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest.
The society states that the original boys department became the St Leonard's annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology in late 1979. The former girls department and infants department building was converted into the Unity Centre in early 2000.
The adjacent Unity Centre, a multi-purpose community resource, would not form part of the proposed sale.
Advertisement
1 comments:
“Bear brick and rafters”. Another Rotherham genius.
Post a Comment