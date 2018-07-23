News: Council prepares to sell off historic former boy's school

</div>

The Rotherham District Civic Society's add that the building is now one of the very few examples of the School Board's work left standing and that: "these are important examples of the work of local architects such as Henry Louis Tacon, James E. Knight and Joseph Platts. These buildings also complement and are material to the setting of the Grade II Listed Church of St Stephen."



The church is now St Anthony Church having been a Coptic Orthodox Church since 1997.



The site is situated with in a conservation area and currently allocated for community use. Restrictive covenants are also thought to be in place regarding the use of the site.



