News: United Caps confirms Rotherham investment
By Tom Austen
United Caps, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, has confirmed that it will make a multimillion pound investment in a new facility in Rotherham that will manufacture beverage and dairy closures.
Rothbiz reported last month that the Luxembourg-based multinational had selected a site at Dinnington in Rotherham for its first UK location.
Formerly known as Procap, the company is a European leader in the development, production and sale of plastic caps and closures. A preferred partner to the world's leading companies, United Caps produces custom designed specialty closures for the likes of Arla, Danone, Unilever, L'Oréal and Pfizer.
The initial facility will be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft as business growth demands. A planning application is being submitted for a site on the 31 East development on the remaining land at the reclaimed Dinnington Colliery.
