News: New premises for Functional Fitness
By Tom Austen
Functional Fitness and its team of exercise specialists have taken on additional premises in Rotherham.
In addition to offering personal training and support for its gym users, Functional Fitness is playing a key role in the Rotherham "Active for Health" Research Project which aims to increase the physical activity of patients' with long term conditions.
With its first centre at Swinton, the gym operator has now taken on Unit 2, The Galax on Fitzwilliam Road at Eastwood. The property comprises some 7,084 sq ft of warehouse and office accommodation which has been let to Functional Fitness as part of their continued expansion.
Advertisement
The letting was secured by Burgess Commercial, the Rotherham-based agents who provides a range of services including valuations, sales and letting, and property management, plus expert guidance on rent reviews, business rates, dispute resolution, compulsory purchase and compensation.
Functional Fitness are exercise specialists, delivering high quality physical activity and exercise which ranges from personal training to specialists in long-term illness and health related conditions. As part of Active for Health, Functional Fitness work in partnership with NHS Rotherham, Rotherham Borough Council, The Centre for Sport and Exercise and Sheffield Hallam University.
Active for Health offers specialist physical activity referral pathways for people with cancer, heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and back pain. The programme encourages active lifestyles in the long term identifying how physical activity can contribute to the recovery from a health condition.
Advertisement
In addition to offering personal training and support for its gym users, Functional Fitness is playing a key role in the Rotherham "Active for Health" Research Project which aims to increase the physical activity of patients' with long term conditions.
With its first centre at Swinton, the gym operator has now taken on Unit 2, The Galax on Fitzwilliam Road at Eastwood. The property comprises some 7,084 sq ft of warehouse and office accommodation which has been let to Functional Fitness as part of their continued expansion.
Advertisement
The letting was secured by Burgess Commercial, the Rotherham-based agents who provides a range of services including valuations, sales and letting, and property management, plus expert guidance on rent reviews, business rates, dispute resolution, compulsory purchase and compensation.
Functional Fitness are exercise specialists, delivering high quality physical activity and exercise which ranges from personal training to specialists in long-term illness and health related conditions. As part of Active for Health, Functional Fitness work in partnership with NHS Rotherham, Rotherham Borough Council, The Centre for Sport and Exercise and Sheffield Hallam University.
Active for Health offers specialist physical activity referral pathways for people with cancer, heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and back pain. The programme encourages active lifestyles in the long term identifying how physical activity can contribute to the recovery from a health condition.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment