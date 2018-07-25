News: Wentworth Woodhouse wows with land art
By Tom Austen
A colourful confetti trail at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham has won the Land Art Competition as part of the recent Tour de Yorkshire.
The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) concluded the acquisition of the largest privately-owned house in Europe for £7m last year. The aim of the trust is to preserve the Grade I listed house and grounds on a long term sustainable basis and raise funds for repairs and other essential works.
With the high profile bike race passing through the borough in May, the artist group, Landmark Collective, spray painted colourful shapes onto the lawn in front of the house to represent its history.
Artist James Brunt and his team created a 140m x 150m confetti design on its front lawn which included symbols and imagery associated with the house's rich history. As well as being picked up on the live race coverage, the design was also gained national attention after being featured on BBC's The One Show. It is the second time a Brunt-designed piece has won the coveted Tour de Yorkshire Land Art Trophy after his "The Finest View" design on Sutton Bank also topped a public vote in 2016.
The inspiration for the land art came from a story that guests were given rose petals to leave a trail back to their bedrooms because the house is so big. Wentworth Woodhouse is one of the largest houses in Europe with more than 300 rooms.
The design features a giant Yorkshire rose; a checkerboard to represent the flooring in the marble hall of the house; and a wheel to represent the area's mining heritage.
Dominic Somers, representing Wentworth Woodhouse, said: "It feels incredible to have won this prize and it acknowledges all the hard work our team, the team at The Landmark Collective, the volunteers, and all the local schoolchildren put in to bring our artwork to life. It was an amazing opportunity to be part of the Tour de Yorkshire and it really put a spotlight on Rotherham and Wentworth Woodhouse. I'm delighted everything came together and we'll try to raise the bar again in the future."
Landmark Collective were commissioned by Great Place Wentworth and Elsecar, the three year project funded by Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and Arts Council England (ACE), looking at the heritage, culture and community engagement.
12.5 million people watched the race around the world. Starting in Barnsley town centre for Stage 2 on May 4, riders raced through the picturesque village of Wentworth before a designated sprint at Swinton. The route continued past Kilnhurst and Hooton Roberts before taking in Conisbrough Castle. Passing Mexbrough, the riders headed North to the finish in Ilkely.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Great Place Wentworth and Elsecar
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Great Place Wentworth and Elsecar
