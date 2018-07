News: Rotherham bus company acquired by social enterprise

With a depot at Hellaby, Powells Bus Company Ltd is a family run bus service which operates local bus services, school buses and private hire services in the Rotherham and Doncaster areas. Founded in 1996, it has a fleet of approximately 30 vehicles.HCT Group started out as Hackney Community Transport in 1982 when around 30 local community groups in the London Borough of Hackney pooled their vehicle resources. A new business model was launched in the 1990s based on social impact and a commercial focus has seen the group expand to merge with other community transport providers across the UK.Dai Powell, chief executive of HCT Group, said: "We have been working in Yorkshire as CT Plus since 2004 and are looking to expand our operations."We have been looking for three things in our first acquisition. The first was a business that was a good match for our own in terms of services operated. The second was a business where there were significant opportunities for growth. The third is arguably the most important – we believe that local services have a real social impact for communities and we sought out an operator that felt the same way."We think that this acquisition is a sign of things to come for HCT Group. A social enterprise buying a commercial operator – with a view to turning it into a social enterprise – is a great way of providing public services for public benefit."

Images: Powells Bus

Ian Powell, of Powells Bus, added: "HCT Group have the resources and expertise to help take Powells Bus to the next level – pursuing new opportunities and growing the organisation."Jane Powell, of Powells Bus, said: "HCT Group really understands the ethos we have built here at Powells. They have a genuine track record of providing local services in the communities where they work – and, like us, they know what our services mean to the people that use them; that they are vital lifelines."HCT Group said that it has plans to grow the business and that no jobs are at risk from the move.With a turnover of £202k in 1993, HCT Group is now a large scale social enterprise with 1,200 employees, more than a dozen depots spread across London, Yorkshire, the Southwest, the Northwest and the Channel Islands, a fleet of 625 vehicles and a 2016/17 turnover of £49.6m.