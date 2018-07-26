News: Long-vacant Rotherham building sold
By Tom Austen
The long leasehold interest of Humphry Davy House in Rotherham has been acquired with residential conversion in mind.
The 45,460 sq ft property was built for the University of Sheffield at Manvers in 1998 and was previously home to its School of Nursing and Midwifery.
Rothbiz reported first in February that a planning application had been submitted signalling prior notification for the proposed change of use from an office use to dwellinghouses.
The property has now been bought for an undisclosed sum by The Investment Room.
Barnsdales acted for the buyers with SMC acting for the university.
Jason Barnsdale, director at Barnsdales, said: "This has been a long and complicated deal which we have worked on for many months, the acquisition is one of many offices we have acquired for permitted development to residential use for a number of clients over the last 18 months and our clients are keen to find other similar opportunities."
