News: Parseq steps up for Bluebell Wood





Based at Hellaby, Parseq specialises in mobile and online banking software and technology-led outsourcing services. It handles over 70 million calls, digitises 25 million customer correspondence documents and processes £15 billion of electronic payments every year.



Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.



Craig Naylor-Smith, managing director of Parseq's Finance & Administration division, Mick Gott, a warehouse manager in Parseq's facilities support team, and Bluebell Wood's George the dog were sponsored to walk 10 kilometres every Friday of June.



The team carried out five park walks across Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, in parks including Clumber Park, Lakeside Park, and Rother Valley Country Park.



George, a cocker spaniel who was Craig and Mick's companion on their walks, is Bluebell Wood’s mascot. George is named in memory of Georgia Finlayson, who, with her family, was supported by Bluebell Wood after she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in late 2010.



Craig Naylor-Smith, said: "Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice makes a real difference to the lives of young people and their families affected by life-shortening conditions. The services they offer are totally free, and its standards of care are outstanding. We were really keen to be able to support it in any way we could, and I'd encourage anyone interested to get in touch with the hospice and see how they can help. Thank you to all of our friends, family members, clients, partners and colleagues who sponsored us."



Helen Mower, head of fundraising, Bluebell Wood, added: "The generosity of people like Craig and Mick is essential to keeping our work going. Every penny raised helps our families to make special memories together while going through unimaginably tough times. We're so grateful to all who supported Craig and Mick on their walks."



