News: SteelPhalt restores historic Wentworth Woodhouse driveway
By Tom Austen
21st Century road surface technology is being used to restore Wentworth Woodhouse to its full glory.
Vital repair work is well underway at the largest privately-owned house in Europe, under the guidance of the owners, the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT).
As part of the trust's plans for a major restoration of the site, Rotherham road surface specialists SteelPhalt have given their products, experience and time for free to repair and upgrade the house's grand drive way.
The company is laying its acclaimed SteelSurf product, whose durable properties have proved popular with local authorities for use in high stress locations such as roundabouts and industrial estates.
The project is also being supported by bitumen supplier Total and Rotherham Council's high performing Highway Delivery Service carried out the surfacing work.
SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s. It has an extensive facility at Templeborough.
Lee Birkbeck, commercial manager at SteelPhalt, said: "As soon as we heard about this project we knew that we wanted to be involved and that we had the product that could make a real difference to the thousands of visitors who come to Wentworth Woodhouse every year.
"As part of our ongoing corporate social responsibility campaign, we are always looking for projects that will improve our community.
"Last year we worked on a new car park for Rotherham Hospice and when we were contacted by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust we were delighted to be able to come to their assistance too."
Sarah Mcleod, CEO at the WWPT, added: "We are so grateful for this tremendous act of corporate generosity from SteelPhalt.
"Wentworth Woodhouse is such an important site and the access road has been a significant problem for a long time. Thank You to all who have made this happen."
Historic England is overseeing spending of a £7.6m grant funding for emergency repairs through its repair grants for heritage at risk but WWPT, estimates it will need up to £200m to restore the historic Grade I listed mansion to its former glory.
Images: SteelPhalt
Images: SteelPhalt
