News: Rotherham traders head to Yorkshire Youth Market
By Tom Austen
Young entrepreneurs representing Rotherham will set their stall out this week as part of a competition to find the county's best young stallholder.
Rothbiz reported in May on the work of the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) in running a nationwide competition that celebrates young entrepreneurs trading on our markets, festivals and fairs.
A number of heats - including Rotherham on May 26 - have provided opportunities for young people to gain experience in trading. Markets are low-risk, affordable, and flexible platforms to test out, launch and grow a business and young people aged 16 to 30 from around the UK have taken part.
Two traders from Rotherham have been chosen to go through to trade at the regional Yorkshire finals at Leeds' famous Kirkgate Market on August 1. The largest covered market in Europe was the founding location of Marks & Spencer which opened in Leeds Market as a penny bazaar.
Jordan Mangnall, who runs Jaded Heart in Rotherham town centre will be taking part tomorrow. Aged 20, Jordan opened her store on Moorgate Street in March 2017 and has since launched over 170 products including exclusives from Bomb Cosmetics as well as clothing, alchemy and jewellery ranges. Jordan plans to introduce a further 80 products to the store to mark a period of strong growth and significant increases in both sales and footfall.
Also taking part is Lauren Charlton from Rotherham who sells handmade illustrated designs and prints under her Yorkshire Print brand. Enterprising Lauren, 27, decided to launch the business whilst studying fine art at Manchester School of Art.
At the end of the event, one young trader will be crowned Yorkshire's Young Trader of the Year and three Highly Commended trophies will be awarded. Judging will be by markets industry experts.
At least one trader from every area will be offered a pitch on the National Youth Market in Stratford-upon-Avon on 31 August and 1 September. A £500 prize is up for grabs.
Joe Harrison, chief executive of the NMTF, said: "The event is a real demonstration of the potential of the region’s markets to support young entrepreneurs to test, grow, and launch a lean business.
"Yorkshire is leading the way in the UK – this event is the first of its kind in the country. Market operators have come together to support young traders with enthusiasm and professionalism."
Jaded Heart website
Yorkshire Print website
NMTF website
Images: Jaded Heart / Yorkshire Print / facebook
