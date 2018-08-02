News: Matalan mezzanine plans proposed

</div>

Images: ESH / SmithYoung

The owners are applying for 3,680 sq m but in any case believe that the planning legislation allows them to install the "protected" mezzanine floorspace of 3,259 sq m and then undertake separate works to install the additional mezzanine floorspace sought of 421 sq m in 200 sq m parcels without the need for planning permission.The agents add: "The planning application proposal does not seek an increase in retail floorspace above what is "protected" and then capable of implementation without planning permission being required. However planning permission is sought for the applicant's preferred mezzanine in the interests of speed, cost and sustainability."Similar approaches to installing mezzanine levels have previously been accepted by Rotherham Council for the Primark and H&M units at Parkgate.The application does not make clear which retailer will use the additional space if and when the mezzanine is completed. In other UK retail parks, Matalan has sub-let space to other retailers, including Farmfoods and Carpetright.