News: Horbury Group in "Bangers and Cash" challenge
By Tom Austen
Horbury Group, the Rotherham-based construction service company, has revealed its exciting new design for its rally car bonnet as part of the Roundabout Charity's "Bangers and Cash" challenge.
The bonnet, which was designed by celebrated artist Ann-Marie Byrne, will be displayed during August in the Winter Gardens in Sheffield.
The eye-catching design summarises the whole trip, with half of the bonnet depicting Sheffield with landmark buildings, such as the Crucible and Lyceum and the other half portraying Monaco and the Monte Carlo casino, with a classic racing car in the foreground.
Trevor Wragg, CEO of Horbury Group, who is taking part in the challenge in September alongside chief financial officer Gavin Leverett, said: "It is such a striking piece of artwork, so bright and colourful, which represents the journey that we will be taking. We're really excited to be taking part in this challenge and it is fantastic to be doing it to help such a great cause."
Trevor and Gavin will be joining over 20 other South Yorkshire companies in an exciting four-day road trip from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in a vehicle they have purchased for less than £650. In their case it will be an 18 year old Jaguar, similar to one that Trevor owned in the early days of his career.
On September 21, the Horbury team will set off in their banger on the 1,219 mile trip, in a bid to raise as much sponsor money as possible for the youth homeless charity. The stylish bonnets from all the companies taking part will then be auctioned off to raise even more money for Roundabout.
The idea of this unique fundraising event came from Goo Design's Matt Cockayne, a local Sheffield artist.
Ben Keegan, CEO at Roundabout, said: "Every day we are seeing increasing numbers of young people facing homelessness and our drop-in advice service, near the Winter Gardens at 22 Union Street, relies on generous donations from businesses and the public.
"By supporting Bangers and Cash, we can help prevent young people from sleeping on our streets and we want to extend a huge thanks to all the artists, participants, like Horbury group and supporters for making this happen."
With its headquarters in the Moorgate area, Horbury Group is a regular supporter of local charities and in 2017 raised over £50,000 for Work Ltd, a charity which provides life skills and occupational training for people with learning disabilities in Sheffield and surrounding areas.
Images: Horbury
