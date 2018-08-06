News: Drone checks progress of Rotherham Interchange work





, the international support services and construction group, won the contract for the work on the site which had associated public safety issues and suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.



Plans were approved last year which focused on refreshing the concourses and include the installation of new lighting, glazing, seating, flooring, CCTV and Passenger Information Displays. The scheme will also involve repairs and upgrades to the car park including new cladding, surfacing, the provision of larger spaces for modern cars, electric vehicle charging points as well as improved pedestrian routes.



Tim Taylor, director of customer wervice at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), said: "As captured in our drone footage, work is progressing well at Rotherham Interchange. In the Interchange itself, the old seating, lighting and other fixtures and fittings have been stripped out including all of the glazing, automatic doors, internal cladding and electrics. The disused toilet block on Platform C has been demolished to create what will be a more open and inviting area.



"External cladding on the car park has been removed ready for replacement, with the car park also due to be resurfaced and relined to take into account larger, modern vehicles. Electric vehicle charging points and improved pedestrian routes will be introduced too. Solar panels will also be installed on the car park, which will provide a low maintenance, renewable energy source for the site, reducing the operational costs for SYPTE."



The SYPTE holds a lease agreement with owners Norseman Estates Limited to maintain and operate the interchange and car park. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is set to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.



A temporary bus station is in place on the nearby Forge Island and the refurbished site is expected to re-open in early 2019.



The £12m revamp of Rotherham Interchange has been highlighted in new drone footage to give customers an idea of the scale of the works taking place.