News: Children's home plan for former Rotherham prep school
By Tom Austen
A children's home operator has applied to convert part of a former prep school in Rotherham back in to education use.
Rudston Preparatory School on Broom Road closed in 2015 due to a decline in pupil numbers.
Now a planning application has been submitted on behalf of Leicester-based Happy Education to change the use to planning class D1 - non-residential institutions.
The sale of the prep school at 59, 61 and 63 Broom Road, well-known to many local people in the town, was completed in 2016 after being marketed by Rotherham commercial property agents, Burgess Commercial. It followed significant interest and the property was sold to a private local purchaser for owner-occupation as a dwelling.
Advertisement
Rudston Preparatory School on Broom Road closed in 2015 due to a decline in pupil numbers.
Now a planning application has been submitted on behalf of Leicester-based Happy Education to change the use to planning class D1 - non-residential institutions.
The sale of the prep school at 59, 61 and 63 Broom Road, well-known to many local people in the town, was completed in 2016 after being marketed by Rotherham commercial property agents, Burgess Commercial. It followed significant interest and the property was sold to a private local purchaser for owner-occupation as a dwelling.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment