News: Children's home plan for former Rotherham prep school

</div>

Images: Burgess Commercial

Rotherham Council approved an application to change the use for 59 Broom Road to residential in 2015.Applicant for the latest proposal, Ranjit Bains, stated in the application that number 59 was originally a school for young people. Then converted to a residential dwelling. "Our request is for change of use back to a school provision to teach up to 15 young people. There is plenty of parking at rear of the site [and] ample playing area."Happy Children's Homes Limited currently operates a children's home in Leicester which was rated Good by OFSTED in 2017. The family style home is registered to provide care and accommodation up to three children and young people who have emotional and/or behavioural difficulties.Rudston Preparatory School was founded in 1948, with only 48 pupils on roll. The main school was in one of the original houses, although it grew considerably since then to occupy three houses and other, purpose built additions, in the residential area.