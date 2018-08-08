News: Rotherham churches change hands
By Tom Austen
Two former church buildings in Rotherham have been acquired in separate deals.
Local auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson and Son, which has offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield, sold three vacant church buildings at its most recent auction, which helped drive sales of more than £5m in what was the company's biggest auction of the year.
In Rotherham, St Peters Church in Thrybergh (pictured, top) had a guide price of £75,000 but sold for £83,000.
Previously advertised as a residential development, the vacant property provides 4,788 sq ft of space over two floors.
Adrian Little, head of the auction department at Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: "Church properties always attract a lot of interest and that was certainly the case here in our biggest auction of the year so far."
The property is surrounded by two key residential sites that are owned by the Council at Chesterhill Avenue in Dalton and Whinney Hill in Thrybergh. After a previous scheme with partners Keepmoat failed to materialise, the authority said that it will be launching a procurement exercise during 2018 to find a developer partner to build over 240 new homes.
Advertisement
Local auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson and Son, which has offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield, sold three vacant church buildings at its most recent auction, which helped drive sales of more than £5m in what was the company's biggest auction of the year.
In Rotherham, St Peters Church in Thrybergh (pictured, top) had a guide price of £75,000 but sold for £83,000.
Previously advertised as a residential development, the vacant property provides 4,788 sq ft of space over two floors.
Adrian Little, head of the auction department at Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: "Church properties always attract a lot of interest and that was certainly the case here in our biggest auction of the year so far."
The property is surrounded by two key residential sites that are owned by the Council at Chesterhill Avenue in Dalton and Whinney Hill in Thrybergh. After a previous scheme with partners Keepmoat failed to materialise, the authority said that it will be launching a procurement exercise during 2018 to find a developer partner to build over 240 new homes.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment