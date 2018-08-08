News: Rotherham churches change hands

</div>

Images: Mark Jenkinson and Son / Fernie Greaves

Closer to the town centre, agents at Fernie Greaves recently completed the sale of Eastwood Methodist Mission Church. Acting on behalf of the vendors Fernie Greaves sold the prominent church building at the corner of St. Ann's Roundabout after high levels of interest resulted in the eventual purchase price significantly exceeding the asking.Given a guide price of £250,000, the original advert said that the the property comprises a purpose-built church, with the original building having been extended in the late 1960s to provide the additional chapel.In the north of the borough, Fernie Greaves is currently marketing another church property - Wath Trinity Church and Cottage.The freehold is being offered for development at £200,000 and the property, which is understood to date back to 1903, provides some 3,730 sq ft of space.