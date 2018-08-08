Wednesday, August 8, 2018

News: Rotherham churches change hands

By

Two former church buildings in Rotherham have been acquired in separate deals.

Local auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson and Son, which has offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield, sold three vacant church buildings at its most recent auction, which helped drive sales of more than £5m in what was the company's biggest auction of the year.

In Rotherham, St Peters Church in Thrybergh (pictured, top) had a guide price of £75,000 but sold for £83,000.

Previously advertised as a residential development, the vacant property provides 4,788 sq ft of space over two floors.

Adrian Little, head of the auction department at Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: "Church properties always attract a lot of interest and that was certainly the case here in our biggest auction of the year so far."

The property is surrounded by two key residential sites that are owned by the Council at Chesterhill Avenue in Dalton and Whinney Hill in Thrybergh. After a previous scheme with partners Keepmoat failed to materialise, the authority said that it will be launching a procurement exercise during 2018 to find a developer partner to build over 240 new homes.

Advertisement

Closer to the town centre, agents at Fernie Greaves recently completed the sale of Eastwood Methodist Mission Church. Acting on behalf of the vendors Fernie Greaves sold the prominent church building at the corner of St. Ann's Roundabout after high levels of interest resulted in the eventual purchase price significantly exceeding the asking.

Given a guide price of £250,000, the original advert said that the the property comprises a purpose-built church, with the original building having been extended in the late 1960s to provide the additional chapel.


Advertisement

In the north of the borough, Fernie Greaves is currently marketing another church property - Wath Trinity Church and Cottage.

The freehold is being offered for development at £200,000 and the property, which is understood to date back to 1903, provides some 3,730 sq ft of space.

Mark Jenkinson and Son website
Fernie Greaves website

Images: Mark Jenkinson and Son / Fernie Greaves

posted at 7:37 AM
Labels: , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  