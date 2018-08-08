News: Rotherham United contract for Showsec





With a head office in Leicestershire, Showsec has 250 supervisors and over 2,500 qualified security staff, working at a number of high profiled arenas, stadia and events.



With the Millers back in the second tier of English football and kick off its Championship home campaign this weekend, Showsec will continue to provide stewards and door supervisors alongside other security providers at the club.



Paul Davis, stadium manager at Rotherham United, said: "Showsec have proved to be a reliable, professional security provider over the past three and a half years working closely with our own safety management team to ensure New York Stadium is a safe, welcoming venue to visit. We look forward to developing our relationship further over the next few years."



During its previous contract, Showsec has forged valuable links with local charities in Rotherham, including donating tables to Rotherham Hospice at special Rotherham United events and functions.



Showsec said it will be looking to recruit more casual workers to meet the growing demand in the area. Attendances at the stadium are set to be up on last year.



Kayley Grieves, area manager for Showsec, said: "We are very happy to secure another three years at Rotherham United. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the club and supporting the local area. This is good news for the town as it will bring further jobs. The staff have done a fantastic job so far and we are really excited to continue our very solid working relationship with the club."



Showsec website

RUFC website



Showsec, the event and venue security specialist, has scored a contract with Rotherham United to continue supplying its services at the New York Stadium for the next three years.