News: Lombard-backed Newburgh invest in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham precision engineering specialists, Newburgh Precision Ltd, has secured funding packages from Lombard Asset Finance to reinvest in and refurbish its machinery assets.
With state-of-the-art premises at Templeborough, Newburgh Precision has unrivalled expertise in machining precision components and supplies the oil & gas, power generation, defence, rail and aerospace sectors.
It specialises in manufacturing "cells" that include dedicated groups of resources operated by a team of multi-skilled individuals that are committed to producing a product or products for one customer.
The investment will increase the company's capabilities and ensure maximum productivity. Part of the funding has facilitated the refurbishment of an Asquith Butler Gantry Mill, used to machine various products for the defence and nuclear sectors, saving at least £500k in comparison to the cost of replacing the existing machine.
Further funding has allowed the company to renew the contracts for two other machines – a small Robodrill, employed to make large volumes of small parts, and the KAFO, which is used for the precision machining of Helipads.
Advertisement
Chris Staves, management accountant at Newburgh Precision, said: "Our business has grown considerably over the past four years but in order to maintain this growth it is important that we invest in our existing machinery to ensure maximum efficiency.
"The funding from Lombard Asset Finance has enabled us to renew contracts and refurbish important machinery to increase our capacity as a firm. We look forward to taking delivery of a new machine in February and expanding our capabilities further."
Advertisement
Veronica Wales, senior relationship manager at Lombard, said: "Newburgh Precision Limited's loyal customer base and future order book is evidence of its efficiency and strength as a business. Our funding will help the company continue to operate profitably and we look forward to supporting Chris and the team through further expansion."
Lombard, one of the UK's leading asset finance providers, can trace its roots back to the North Central Wagon and Finance Company which was founded in Rotherham in 1861.
Newburgh Precision website
Lombard website
Images: Newburgh Precision
With state-of-the-art premises at Templeborough, Newburgh Precision has unrivalled expertise in machining precision components and supplies the oil & gas, power generation, defence, rail and aerospace sectors.
It specialises in manufacturing "cells" that include dedicated groups of resources operated by a team of multi-skilled individuals that are committed to producing a product or products for one customer.
The investment will increase the company's capabilities and ensure maximum productivity. Part of the funding has facilitated the refurbishment of an Asquith Butler Gantry Mill, used to machine various products for the defence and nuclear sectors, saving at least £500k in comparison to the cost of replacing the existing machine.
Further funding has allowed the company to renew the contracts for two other machines – a small Robodrill, employed to make large volumes of small parts, and the KAFO, which is used for the precision machining of Helipads.
Advertisement
Chris Staves, management accountant at Newburgh Precision, said: "Our business has grown considerably over the past four years but in order to maintain this growth it is important that we invest in our existing machinery to ensure maximum efficiency.
"The funding from Lombard Asset Finance has enabled us to renew contracts and refurbish important machinery to increase our capacity as a firm. We look forward to taking delivery of a new machine in February and expanding our capabilities further."
Advertisement
Veronica Wales, senior relationship manager at Lombard, said: "Newburgh Precision Limited's loyal customer base and future order book is evidence of its efficiency and strength as a business. Our funding will help the company continue to operate profitably and we look forward to supporting Chris and the team through further expansion."
Lombard, one of the UK's leading asset finance providers, can trace its roots back to the North Central Wagon and Finance Company which was founded in Rotherham in 1861.
Newburgh Precision website
Lombard website
Images: Newburgh Precision
0 comments:
Post a Comment