News: Clock is ticking on SCR business support
By Tom Austen
Rotherham businesses only have until next month to make use of a grant support project via the Sheffield city region (SCR).
The SCR Growth Enhancement Project provides local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with grant support up to £5,000 towards consultancy projects, intensive one-to-one support from a business growth specialist or key account manager or access to free masterclasses delivered by private sector experts.
The opportunity to access grant support is only available until the September 19, so businesses who are hoping to take advantage of this initiative need to act fast and contact the SCR Growth Hub in a hurry to submit their application.
The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.
Support is available to high growth businesses, and the project is financed by the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.
The project has so far committed to support over 190 businesses financially, with a vast sum of over £784k across the region.
Masterclasses and one-to-one support from a Business Growth Specialist or Key Account Manager will continue to be available to eligible businesses until the end of March 2019.
The Sheffield City Region Growth Hub Enhancement Project is receiving up to £2.7m of ERDF funding.
Rothbiz reported in March, that a number of projects to support businesses in the SCR had been developed to utilise European funding before Britain leaves the European Union (EU).
The calls, totaling £7.2m focus on high growth SMEs, the digital sector, improving supply chains, investing in R&D and helping SMEs to harness graduate talent.
SCR Growth hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
