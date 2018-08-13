News: Print jobs at instantprint





that with the investment, instantprint aims to streamline turnaround times on booklets and large format printing. This will allow instantprint to offer even faster production times.



Over the last five years, instantprint have invested over £20m into their print facility, generating over 200 job roles over the past four years alone. instantprint is now recruiting for a further 14 employees to work in their production facilities to expand their workforce in time for September, which is their busiest time of the year.



Advertisement Rothbiz reported in June that with the investment, instantprint aims to streamline turnaround times on booklets and large format printing. This will allow instantprint to offer even faster production times.Over the last five years, instantprint have invested over £20m into their print facility, generating over 200 job roles over the past four years alone. instantprint is now recruiting for a further 14 employees to work in their production facilities to expand their workforce in time for September, which is their busiest time of the year.

The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015 when funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers.



James Kinsella, co-founder at instantprint, said: "instantprints aim is make it as easy as possible for small business to buy affordable print. Delivering this promise starts and ends with the team behind the scenes, these are the people checking the artwork, helping customers online and producing the final product. Its for this reason that we continue to invest not only in our facilities but in our teams training and development."



instantprint website



Images: instantprint The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015 when funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers.James Kinsella, co-founder at instantprint, said: "instantprints aim is make it as easy as possible for small business to buy affordable print. Delivering this promise starts and ends with the team behind the scenes, these are the people checking the artwork, helping customers online and producing the final product. Its for this reason that we continue to invest not only in our facilities but in our teams training and development."

Following a recent investment of £3.25m into its state-of-the-art production facilities in Rotherham, online printer instantprint are currently looking to recruit for a further 14 roles in time for the September period.