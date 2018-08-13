News: Billington Group acquired
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based Billington Group, one of the UK's leading pallet collar manufacturers, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum.
The deal will see James Jones & Sons (Pallet & Packaging) Ltd take immediate control of the Billington Group, with business operations continuing from Billington's current office and warehouse premises in Rotherham.
James Jones & Sons (Pallet & Packaging) said that the acquisition has been made to further expand the range of products and services, which includes new pallets, pallet repair, pallet management, recycled pallets and bespoke packaging solutions, and to strengthen its market position in the pallet and packaging sector.
Wooden pallet collars help prevent spillage and damage, ensuring that irregular items are secured during transit. Collars are fully collapsible, stackable and save space with sides that adjust gradually as products are placed inside, eliminating the need to bend over high bin sides.
Billington International was launched in 1985 by Frank Billington with wife Diane joining the business some years later. It has grown to become a leading provider of wooden pallet collars, with an unrivalled reputation for quality products and customer service. With offices at Wickersley, the Billington product range includes new pallet collars, used and recycled pallet collars and collar accessories with the business supplying a wide range of retail businesses across the UK.
James Jones & Sons (Pallets & Packaging) Ltd was formed in 2016 following the acquisition of a number of long-established pallet and packaging businesses in the north of England and Wales – Unit Pallets in Golborne, TWP in Gateshead and Larch in Wrexham – over the last two decades. The three businesses were brought together under the James Jones brand two years ago and there are now 11 sites across the UK.
Frank Billington, founder of the Billington Group, said: "James Jones & Sons (Pallets & Packaging) is a major supplier of pallets and packaging and the Billington collar product range will fit extremely well with the James Jones portfolio.
"There will be a smooth handover of responsibilities for the Billington business to its new owners and this will ensure continuity of the first-class supply of the Billington products and services. The sale of the business to such a well-established and reputable buyer in our market is extremely good news for our loyal customers, suppliers and employees."
