News: Council's Beighton Link deal

The JESSICA fund supports job-creating commercial property schemes through grants and loans.A recent update states: "It became apparent during discussions with the JESSICA Fund Manager that the JESSICA funding could only be provided as a capital loan to fund development costs. The Council required the funding to provide potential revenue in the form of rental income."A structure to allow the funding to be received as a capital loan has been developed as a solution. It is proposed that JF Finnegan create a rent guarantee fund through payment into an ESCROW account and the Council pay a higher purchase price. The higher purchase price will include both the property and a rent guarantee fund."Solicitors have told the Council that the recommended alternative structure is lawful.The £5.2m scheme would involve two business units at Beighton Link, expected to total 49,000 sq ft.Rotherham Council is expected to provide £4.7m and could receive an estimated £283,000 a year from renting the units, in addition to £66,000 from its share of business rates. Borrowing money from the Government's Public Works Loan Board would lead to estimated yearly costs of £203,440. The Council will also have to pay interest and administration fees on the JESSICA loan of £11,500 a year.The figures point to the authority putting £134,060 a year forward as savings. Less that the annual saving of £269,500 factored in to the Council's budget plans from 2019/20.Rotherham Council previously worked with landowner and developer Harworth Group to unlock a £2.7m loan from the JESSICA Fund, which led to the first R-evolution scheme on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), a 117,000 sq ft speculative industrial development, the success of which has lead to further phases.The property at the AMP generated a net annual surplus of over £50,000 after taking account of all costs to the Council of owning the unit including capital financing charges.