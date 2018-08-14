News: Council's Beighton Link deal

Rotherham Council is progressing plans to kickstart a stalled commercial development in order to support inward investment and job creation, and at the same time generate income for the authority.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Council was proposing to acquire remaining land at the Beighton Link site where earlier phases are home to the likes of Pricecheck and Ideal Envelopes.
It would mean that developer JF Finnegan would build out the units utilising cash from the Sheffield city region JESSICA fund. The authority set aside £990,000 from its own £5m Growth Fund and wanted to establish a "rent guarantee fund" that ensured it would receive rent for the property even if it was not let to a tenant.
