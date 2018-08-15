News: Changes at historic Ferham House
By Tom Austen
Permission has been granted to enable residential healthcare provider, Exemplar Health Care, to make alterations at its Rotherham base.
The proposals are to create ten "One Care Units" within the existing care home, which will require some minor associated alterations to Ferham House.
The building on Kimberworth Road is Grade II Listed and also acts as the firm's head office. Exemplar operates 25 specialist nursing homes and employs over 2,000 staff across Yorkshire, North West and the Midlands.
Recognising that a care home environment may not be the right fit for some individuals living with complex care needs, Exemplar's OneCare service sees the creation of specially adapted individual houses and flats, for service users who do not require the full-time, high dependency care of a care home, but still require support.
Ten units will be created at Ferham by partitioning and demolishing walls. No external alterations are planned. Also referred to as "step out units," these units are often utilised by people with learning difficulties and dementia and form a home environment with ancillary care on site if required.
Ferham House was originally commissioned by Jonathan Walker - the nephew of industrialist Samuel Walker, who along with his brothers had founded the Walkers' iron and steel businesses in Rotherham in 1746. The firm supplied iron and steel products around the world and for notable events, such as 80 of the 105 cannons on board the HMS Victory in the Battle of Trafalgar.
Under local architect John Platt, Ferham House was constructed in 1779. It's Georgian style includes bays and symmetrical facades.
The building was purchased by the council in 1919 and Ferham Maternity Hospital was established a year later. It became Ferham House Clinic and parts of the house were later converted into offices.
Reports with the planning application, drawn up by Pegasus Group, state: "In 1974, the Rotherham Health Authority was established and staff from the Community Service Department were housed in the building. By 1985, however, the Health Authority faced a £100,000 repair bill. In 1989 the building was sold privately and became a nursing home."
Exemplar website
Images: Exemplar
Exemplar website
Images: Exemplar
