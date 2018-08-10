News: Lidl to trial "Too Good to Waste" veg boxes in Rotherham





The German firm has become the first supermarket to introduce "Too Good to Waste" fruit and vegetable boxes, containing items that are no longer considered at their perfect best, but are still perfectly good to eat.



The trial is taking place in 122 Lidl stores and has been designed to tackle fruit and veg waste in store, which is one of the biggest contributors to supermarket food waste and could, if rolled out nationwide, help save 10,000 tonnes of surplus produce a year.



The "wonky veg" boxes are priced at just £1.50 for approximately 5kg of mixed fruit and veg.



that the Rotherham store on the edge of the town centre is one of the 122 out of 710+ Lidl stores were trials will be taking place.



Advertisement The German firm has become the first supermarket to introduce "Too Good to Waste" fruit and vegetable boxes, containing items that are no longer considered at their perfect best, but are still perfectly good to eat.The trial is taking place in 122 Lidl stores and has been designed to tackle fruit and veg waste in store, which is one of the biggest contributors to supermarket food waste and could, if rolled out nationwide, help save 10,000 tonnes of surplus produce a year.The "wonky veg" boxes are priced at just £1.50 for approximately 5kg of mixed fruit and veg. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Rotherham store on the edge of the town centre is one of the 122 out of 710+ Lidl stores were trials will be taking place.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl UK, said: "Food waste is one of the most important topics that our industry is facing, and one that we are fully committed to tackling. This is why, in 2017, we set ourselves the ambitious target of reducing our food waste by 25% across just three years.



"We're proud that in just one year, our stores have managed to cut food waste by 13%, however we recognise that there's still a long way to go, to get where we need to be. We're fortunate that our business model gives us the flexibility and agility to be creative and trial new approaches that can have a real, positive impact.



"Proportionately, we sell the most fruit and veg in the sector, but we know from our data that fresh produce is one of the biggest contributors to food waste in stores, so we're excited by the difference our "Too Good to Waste" initiative will make. Not only will it help customers consider items that they might have previously dismissed, it will also provide an opportunity for them to make further savings."



Other initiatives include not including "Best Before" dates on 90% of its fruit and veg, allowing customers to make common sense decisions. And launched in January 2017, Lidl's Feed It Back programme sees the discounter working in partnership with Neighbourly to connect its stores with local charities and donate quality food waste.



Lidl website



Images: Lidl Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl UK, said: "Food waste is one of the most important topics that our industry is facing, and one that we are fully committed to tackling. This is why, in 2017, we set ourselves the ambitious target of reducing our food waste by 25% across just three years."We're proud that in just one year, our stores have managed to cut food waste by 13%, however we recognise that there's still a long way to go, to get where we need to be. We're fortunate that our business model gives us the flexibility and agility to be creative and trial new approaches that can have a real, positive impact."Proportionately, we sell the most fruit and veg in the sector, but we know from our data that fresh produce is one of the biggest contributors to food waste in stores, so we're excited by the difference our "Too Good to Waste" initiative will make. Not only will it help customers consider items that they might have previously dismissed, it will also provide an opportunity for them to make further savings."Other initiatives include not including "Best Before" dates on 90% of its fruit and veg, allowing customers to make common sense decisions. And launched in January 2017, Lidl's Feed It Back programme sees the discounter working in partnership with Neighbourly to connect its stores with local charities and donate quality food waste.

A trial initiative designed to reduce fruit and veg waste has been launched by discount retailer Lidl, and the Rotherham store is set to be one of the first to benefit.