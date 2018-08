News: Atomic Dinnington unit plans submitted

Rothbiz reported last month that Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its strategic partner Hillwood, has purchased a five acre site for an undisclosed sum at the prominent 31 East site in Dinnington.Promoted as "Atomic" 31 East, the planning application is for the erection of single speculative B2/B8 warehouse with ancillary office space at first floor and associated yard, parking, roadways, landscape and amenities. It would total some 78,000 sq ft.

Images: Hillwood

The development is on a 44 acre site on Todwick Road, adjacent to the existing 45 acre Dinnington Business Park which already has outline planning consent.The former Dinnington Colliery site has been transformed and local specialist developer, St Paul's Developments agreed in 2015 with the Homes and Communities Agency (now called Homes England) to create a 750,000 sq ft logistics hub and the site was granted Enterprise Zone status.Atomic at 31 East is prominently located fronting on to Todwick Road and is already being advertised as being available to let by way of a new lease on terms to be agreed. Investors believe that the industrial unit will be available Q2-2019.Trebor/Hillwood are advised by agents: CBRE (Leeds), CPP (Sheffield) and Knight Frank (Sheffield).Details on drainage, parking (for 146 cars) and landscaping has also been submitted.Trebor Developments LLP was formed in 2008 by Bob Tattrie, formerly managing director of Alfred McAlpine Developments. It has been one of the most active speculative developers of industrial and logistics real estate across the United Kingdom, carrying out a range of schemes with a focus on those that range between 30,000 and 300,000 square feet.