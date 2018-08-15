News: Atomic Dinnington unit plans submitted
By Tom Austen
Fresh from purchasing a five acre plot at a regeneration site in Rotherham, Trebor Developments has submitted plans for a large speculative development.
Rothbiz reported last month that Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its strategic partner Hillwood, has purchased a five acre site for an undisclosed sum at the prominent 31 East site in Dinnington.
Promoted as "Atomic" 31 East, the planning application is for the erection of single speculative B2/B8 warehouse with ancillary office space at first floor and associated yard, parking, roadways, landscape and amenities. It would total some 78,000 sq ft.
The development is on a 44 acre site on Todwick Road, adjacent to the existing 45 acre Dinnington Business Park which already has outline planning consent.
The former Dinnington Colliery site has been transformed and local specialist developer, St Paul's Developments agreed in 2015 with the Homes and Communities Agency (now called Homes England) to create a 750,000 sq ft logistics hub and the site was granted Enterprise Zone status.
Atomic at 31 East is prominently located fronting on to Todwick Road and is already being advertised as being available to let by way of a new lease on terms to be agreed. Investors believe that the industrial unit will be available Q2-2019.
Trebor/Hillwood are advised by agents: CBRE (Leeds), CPP (Sheffield) and Knight Frank (Sheffield).
Details on drainage, parking (for 146 cars) and landscaping has also been submitted.
