News: Entrepreneur delivers Little Haven in former Rotherham post office
By Tom Austen
A former Post Office in Rotherham has undergone a total transformation, reopening as a micro-bar thanks to funding from UK Steel Enterprise's (UKSE) Kickstart Fund – serving locally sourced real ale, craft beer and ciders.
The newest addition to Parkgateb, The Little Haven capitalises on a growing trend across the UK in which venues shun music and TVs in a bid to "bring people back together."
It is one of a number opening in recent months in the borough - in Rawmarsh, Stag and Maltby.
Officially opening its doors last month, The Little Haven has been well received to date according to business owner and entrepreneur Rebecca Shaw; proving especially popular amongst locals who were looking to escape the hype of the World Cup.
Rebecca said: "The theme of the pub is to go "back to basics" hence why no music will play, by doing this I hope to create a niche environment where customers can enjoy a catch up with friends, a chilled evening playing board games or a chance to win at our weekly quiz night."
Taking over the premises in May 2018, Rebecca set about fully refurbishing the former Post Office on Broad Street having received a £500 grant from UKSE's Kickstart Fund which supports entrepreneurs looking to establish a business in the area.
Rebecca added: "Having grown up in South Yorkshire, I'm proud to be representing the area and supporting the local economy by serving beers brewed in the region including a number from Rotherham's Chantry Brewery as well as only stocking bar snacks produced by local businesses."
Alan Stanley of UK Steel Enterprise added: "Micro bars are a growing trend focused on bringing people together and are proving to be very popular - it's great that Rebecca has been able to make the most of this.
"The Kickstart fund was designed to help budding entrepreneurs fulfil their business goals and so it's great to see The Little Haven thriving as a result."
