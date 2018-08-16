News: Rotherham dental practice changes hands
By Tom Austen
Rayner & Horscraft Dental Surgery in Rotherham has been sold through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co to a local, first time buyer.
The long established business enjoys a prominent location in Wath town centre and a strong reputation in the community, having been operating for over 70 years. Comprising two well-fitted surgeries, the NHS practice also benefits from an unopposed trading position in the local area.
Having been run by the previous partners for 27 years, they decided to move on to retire. the previous owners said: "After speaking to a number of dental agents we decided to instruct Christie & Co to sell our expense-sharing practice as we felt they produced the most comprehensive sales package for us.
"We are very grateful to Jonathan Watson for working hard for us and helping to achieve our goal. Selling a dental practice is a rocky ride at times, but we are there now and delighted with the outcome."
Principal Amir Arif is the new owner. He said: "I am delighted with the purchase, it is such a lovely practice to work in. I am now looking to refurbish the building and maintain the good reputation built up over the years."
Rayner & Horscraft Dental Surgery was sold for £675,000 plus the freehold interest.
Jonathan Watson, associate director – medical at Christie & Co, said: "This is yet another example of the continued appetite for profitable NHS practices in the North of England. Whilst some operators in South Yorkshire have faced challenges with recruitment, others have seen it as an ideal time to acquire dental practices. We generated multiple viewings and offers for this practice which shows the strength of the market right now."
