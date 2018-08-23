News: AESSEAL wins prestigious training award
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturing firm AESSEAL has received a national Princess Royal Training Award for its "outstanding" training and development programme.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Recognising the Rotherham manufacturer for the sixth time, the Princess Royal Training Award, delivered by the City & Guilds Group, sets AESSEAL among top UK organisations including John Lewis and the Royal Air Force to be honoured for their training excellence.
The company recently invested £500,000 to double this year's intake of apprentices to 40.
Chris Jones, chief executive of the City & Guilds Group said: "Once again, it is evidence of the very real benefits that investing in staff development can bring to employers, large and small, private, public and not for profit.
"At a time of increasing economic uncertainty and reduced investment into workforce development it is great to see critical business issues being addressed through impactful L&D. Through the Awards we highlight excellent examples of training that have already proved to be effective and we encourage others to build on their success."
AESSEAL will receive the Award from HRH The Princess Royal at a ceremony in October.
Julia Bloomer, learning and development manager at AESSEAL, said: "AESSEAL invests not only in our apprentices but in all our employees. They are central to the success of the company.
"Our commitment to tackling the engineering skills gap has helped us develop a team of highly qualified and loyal colleagues. We're extremely proud of our 97 per cent staff retention rate."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
