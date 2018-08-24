News: Developer heading for Forge Island





Having secured the land from Tesco, and surrounding land such as the law courts, the authority has been anticipating that the site "could accommodate a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars, town centre parking, as well as high quality business space and modern residential opportunities."



that three potential bidders had gone through to the next stage, invited to submit detailed proposals. 35 developer packs were sent out to interested parties.



The successful proposal submitted by Muse Developments includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel. The leisure facilities will be set within an attractive public space and will include a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the rest of the town centre.



Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the developer selection process and the very high quality proposals we received which reflect the confidence investors have in the future direction and potential of Forge Island to become a quality development which will achieve lasting benefits for the local community."



The first phase of work will include the main Island and part of the Riverside precinct, incorporating the central hub hosting the cinema, hotel and restaurants, with an expected start date of October 2019, and completion within two years.



Muse Developments is a national developer with regional operations in Manchester, London, Leeds and Glasgow. Part of the Morgan Sindall Group plc, it works with landowners, local authorities and other partners through development agreements and joint ventures to breathe new life into inner-city areas, creating sustainable working, living and leisure space.



Muse Developments' other projects include Wakefield's Merchant Gate development, City Place in Chester, Liverpool's St. Paul's Square and Doncaster's Civic and Cultural Quarter.



Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, said: "We're delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Rotherham Council on the first phase of their ambitious regeneration of the town centre.



"This is an exciting proposal for the regeneration of Forge Island, as we look to work collaboratively to create a vibrant new leisure quarter for Rotherham town centre, with a cinema, restaurants, hotel and car parking set in stunning new public areas the community can enjoy.



"The Forge Island programme will also maximise the benefits of the waterside location and extend the town's cultural offer."



Further discussions will now take place with Muse Developments with contracts expected to be signed shortly. A planning application will also be submitted with a report to be taken to the Council's Cabinet and Commissioners' Decision Making Meeting later in the year.



The tender process detailed the development opportunity and appointment process around three plots which make up the 2.73ha riverside site which sits between the railway station, Interchange, council offices, football stadium and Minster.



The project has been given a total value of £60m+ and the preferred option for the Council was to seek a development partner to form a Joint Venture for the development of Forge Island. Upon completion of the scheme, the Council has the option to retain the asset (its land) as an investment or sell to the investment market.



Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the redevelopment of the Forge Island site is seen as the major catalyst project in picking up the momentum for the town's regeneration, where instead of focusing on retail uses, more leisure and residential uses are developed.



