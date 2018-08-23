News: Plans in for Rotherham bank
By Tom Austen
A Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) branch in a Rotherham suburb could be converted into a new restaurant under new plans deposited with the local council.
RBS in England & Wales and NatWest retail banking business in Scotland was due to be divested and relaunched as a separate "challenger bank", under the brand name, Williams & Glyn.
This year however, Rothbiz reported that the taxpayer-backed RBS group has decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
The decision meant that the Rotherham town centre branch would close in November and the Wickersley branch in August.
Advertisement
A planning application has now been submitted for the change of use of 208/210 Bawtry Road in Wickersley from Class A2 (Financial and Professional Services) to Use Class A3 (Restaurants and Cafes) use.
The plans for the two-storey, 1,700 sq ft unit on The Tanyard are from Bischi (Properties) Limited and also include proposals for a new shopfront.
Although no operator has been disclosed, the proposal is to open seven days a week, opening throughout the day and early evening until 10pm, including opening on bank holidays.
Six jobs could be created.
Recent applications for the Wickersley area for new bars have been refused by Rotherham Council. The authority said that, cumulatively they would result in the loss of two A1 units and reduce the overall number of retail units within the primary shopping frontage to 64%, contrary to recently approved new local planning policies.
The latest application, submitted by agents at Bradley Stankler Planning, states that the RBS unit is already used for a non-retail use and so the "argument about loss of a retail use is itself not relevant as the proposal involves the replacement of one non retail use with another."
The unit has been advertised by joint agents at Carter Towler and Paul Lancaster with an annual rent of £42,000.
Advertisement
RBS in England & Wales and NatWest retail banking business in Scotland was due to be divested and relaunched as a separate "challenger bank", under the brand name, Williams & Glyn.
This year however, Rothbiz reported that the taxpayer-backed RBS group has decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
The decision meant that the Rotherham town centre branch would close in November and the Wickersley branch in August.
Advertisement
A planning application has now been submitted for the change of use of 208/210 Bawtry Road in Wickersley from Class A2 (Financial and Professional Services) to Use Class A3 (Restaurants and Cafes) use.
The plans for the two-storey, 1,700 sq ft unit on The Tanyard are from Bischi (Properties) Limited and also include proposals for a new shopfront.
Although no operator has been disclosed, the proposal is to open seven days a week, opening throughout the day and early evening until 10pm, including opening on bank holidays.
Six jobs could be created.
Recent applications for the Wickersley area for new bars have been refused by Rotherham Council. The authority said that, cumulatively they would result in the loss of two A1 units and reduce the overall number of retail units within the primary shopping frontage to 64%, contrary to recently approved new local planning policies.
The latest application, submitted by agents at Bradley Stankler Planning, states that the RBS unit is already used for a non-retail use and so the "argument about loss of a retail use is itself not relevant as the proposal involves the replacement of one non retail use with another."
The unit has been advertised by joint agents at Carter Towler and Paul Lancaster with an annual rent of £42,000.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment