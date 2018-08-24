News: Retailer returns to Homebase in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The DIY retailer merry-go-round in Rotherham has come full circle with Homebase returning to Parkgate.
Rothbiz reported in May that, just five months after opening a Bunnings Warehouse in Rotherham, Australian retail giant, Wesfarmers announced that it is selling up and pulling out of the UK market.
Following a comprehensive review of the business, Wesfarmers announced that it had agreed to divest the Homebase business in the United Kingdom and Ireland to a company associated with Hilco Capital.
The store at the Northfields Retail Park at Parkgate was formerly occupied by B&Q but was vacant since June 2016. Opening in December 2017, the first Bunnings opening in the North of England, created 80 new full and part-time jobs.
The 70,000 sq ft has now been rebranded as Homebase.
