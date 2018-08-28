News: Massive M18 development in the works
By Tom Austen
Plans have been outlined for a large distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham - and it could help to create hundreds of new jobs.
Developers and landowners came forward during the creation of the borough's new local plan with a number of sites including those currently in the Greenbelt such as 16 hectares identified at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby, near J1 of the M18.
With the local plan now adopted, an outline planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council detailing what sort of industrial development the Hellaby site could accommodate.
Applicants, Stretton Denman Ltd, have developed a scheme for 722,000 sq ft of new employment floorspace on just under 15.7 hectares of land bounded by the M18, Cumwell Lane and Sandy Lane. The applicants add that the proximity to the M18 motorway reinforces the suitability of the proposed development of warehousing and distribution.
The plans also state that: "Based on the maximum capacity of the proposed development, the proposals have the potential to deliver 1,119 full time equivalent employment opportunities."
Currently entirely in an agricultural use, the proposal includes a range of employment uses - B1/B2/B8 , and approximately 62,000 sq ft of ancillary B1a (office) floorspace, HGV fuelling station and lorry washing facilities.
End operators have not yet been identified. An illustrative masterplan from Calderpeel Architects shows one 602,779 sq ft shed with an adjoining 51,667 sq ft office building and one 64,029 sq ft shed with an adjoining 3,100 sq ft office building.
The area was reallocated from Greenbelt to employment use in the Local Plan.
The plans, put together by agents, SATPLAN, add: "The allocation of the Site was needed that the Borough achieves their objectives for growth in compliance with the identified settlement hierarchy over the plan period, as set out in the Rotherham Core Strategy.
"The next stage in the planning process is the approval of outline permission, which will ensure the delivery of the Site and the associated benefits with the development are experienced as soon as possible.
"When fully operational this has the potential to provide to 1,119 full time equivalent employment opportunities for local people."
