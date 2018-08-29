Wednesday, August 29, 2018

News: AVA Quality Cooling doubles space in Rotherham

AVA Quality Cooling, a provider of cooling applications for heavy duty, agricultural and commercial vehicles, has relocated across Rotherham, doubling the size of its premises.

With its headquarters in The Netherlands, the firm operates five European subsidiaries and is part of the Taiwanese Enterex International Group. AVA Quality Cooling is a leading international distributor for aftermarket engine cooling and air-conditioning parts.

Upgrading and moving to a 30,000 sq ft unit at LCP Properties' Eastwood Trading Estate on Chesterton Road in Rotherham, the firm was previously based in 14,000 sq ft premises on Todwick Road in Dinnington.

The move by AVA Quality Cooling, which employs 20 staff in Rotherham, leaves just 10,000 sq ft of space at Eastwood Trading Estate which is being marketed by the Sheffield office of Knight Frank.

Ben White, associate at Knight Frank, said: "The move by AVA Quality Cooling is a great story of a company which is clearly showing signs of growth in South Yorkshire.

"We were originally appointed to market 40,000 sq ft at Eastwood Trading Estate, but the expansion and relocation of AVA Quality Cooling allowed LCP Properties to split the accommodation, leaving one 10,000 sq ft unit, which are in relatively short supply across the region.

"The remaining unit has been fully refurbished and provides an occupier with their own self-contained secure yard and offers good quality accommodation. It has been well upgraded and has all new fencing to create good quality of warehouse accommodation suitable for a variety of potential occupiers."

AVA Quality Cooling website

Images: LCP Properties

