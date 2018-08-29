News: AVA Quality Cooling doubles space in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
AVA Quality Cooling, a provider of cooling applications for heavy duty, agricultural and commercial vehicles, has relocated across Rotherham, doubling the size of its premises.
With its headquarters in The Netherlands, the firm operates five European subsidiaries and is part of the Taiwanese Enterex International Group. AVA Quality Cooling is a leading international distributor for aftermarket engine cooling and air-conditioning parts.
Upgrading and moving to a 30,000 sq ft unit at LCP Properties' Eastwood Trading Estate on Chesterton Road in Rotherham, the firm was previously based in 14,000 sq ft premises on Todwick Road in Dinnington.
The move by AVA Quality Cooling, which employs 20 staff in Rotherham, leaves just 10,000 sq ft of space at Eastwood Trading Estate which is being marketed by the Sheffield office of Knight Frank.
