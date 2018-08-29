News: AVA Quality Cooling doubles space in Rotherham

</div>

Images: LCP Properties

Ben White, associate at Knight Frank, said: "The move by AVA Quality Cooling is a great story of a company which is clearly showing signs of growth in South Yorkshire."We were originally appointed to market 40,000 sq ft at Eastwood Trading Estate, but the expansion and relocation of AVA Quality Cooling allowed LCP Properties to split the accommodation, leaving one 10,000 sq ft unit, which are in relatively short supply across the region."The remaining unit has been fully refurbished and provides an occupier with their own self-contained secure yard and offers good quality accommodation. It has been well upgraded and has all new fencing to create good quality of warehouse accommodation suitable for a variety of potential occupiers."