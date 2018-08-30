News: Rotherham in Euro bid





The FA's decision to submit its bid follows England Women's successful Euro 2017 campaign in the Netherlands which saw the Lionesses reach the semi-finals, generating a record peak audience of four million TV viewers in the UK.



The bid proposes a country-wide spread of host cities and stadia of varying capacities, with Wembley Stadium earmarked to stage the tournament's final in July 2021, a year after hosting the equivalent final for the Men's Tournament.



Nine stadia are included in the bid including Rotherham United's home since 2012. Sheffield and Bramall Lane are also included.



Martin Glenn, chief executive officer of The FA, said: "Our bid to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 reflects our strong commitment to supporting and growing women's and girls' football in England.



"We have invested heavily in the women's game in recent years and the opportunity to bring the tournament to England would represent a landmark moment for women's football in this country.



"Our aim is to make UEFA Women's EURO 2021 the biggest and best showcase for women's football ever seen in Europe.



"We have not only the ambition, but the tournament hosting experience, infrastructure and incredible spectator demand to ensure we would deliver a truly memorable tournament."



Having previously hosted a number of youth internationals, earlier this year, the AESSEAL New York Stadium hosted five games at the 2018 UEFA European Under 17 Championships, including a semi-final and the final.



In 2013, England's women beat Canada 1-0 in a friendly at Rotherham and in 2016 a crowd of 10,550 witnessed the Lionesses draw 1-1 with Belgium in a UEFA Women's Euro 2017 qualifier (pictured). The £20m stadium also hosted the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup Final in 2015.



England previously staged the UEFA Women's Euros in 2005 at venues across the north-west of the country.



Tracey Crouch, minister for sport and civil society, said: "We are excited by the opportunity UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 presents, which will undoubtedly inspire thousands of women and girls to get active and take up football, whilst showcasing to the rest of Europe and the world our country’s capacity for delivering truly world class events."



