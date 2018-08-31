News: Creative Space at AMP Technology Centre





A property deal, worth around £7m, saw ownership move over from Homes England.



The 80,000 sq ft centre has multi-tenanted office and workshop space aimed at the advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors, along with state-of-the-art meeting rooms and conference facilities.



Creative Space Management Ltd has been reappointed to continue operating the centre, which underwent a significant expansion in 2016, for five years, with an option to extend for a further two years subject to performance.



Creative Space was formed in 2005 in response to the market demands of emerging new businesses and fast-growing enterprise sectors. It previously managed the facility for Homes England and successfully grew average occupancy to 90% securing high profile occupiers such as MetLase, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Unipart. More than 300 people now work at the AMP Technology Centre.



Advertisement A property deal, worth around £7m, saw ownership move over from Homes England.The 80,000 sq ft centre has multi-tenanted office and workshop space aimed at the advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors, along with state-of-the-art meeting rooms and conference facilities.Creative Space Management Ltd has been reappointed to continue operating the centre, which underwent a significant expansion in 2016, for five years, with an option to extend for a further two years subject to performance.Creative Space was formed in 2005 in response to the market demands of emerging new businesses and fast-growing enterprise sectors. It previously managed the facility for Homes England and successfully grew average occupancy to 90% securing high profile occupiers such as MetLase, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Unipart. More than 300 people now work at the AMP Technology Centre.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "We are pleased to appoint Creative Space Management as managing and letting agents for this integral facility, at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District and the emerging Global Innovation Corridor."



Paul Taylor, from Creative Space Management (pictured, left), added: "We are excited to be playing a pivotal role in the next chapter of this important strategic asset. We are confident that our specialist sector knowledge and innovative approach to a fast-changing market will enable us to build on our previous success, and the already strong reputation of the Advanced Manufacturing Park."



that the city region is set to reinvest income from the centre into progressing the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) where the aim is to develop Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster.



Also pictured is retiring centre manager, John Palframan.



AMP Technology Centre website



Images: Creative Space Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "We are pleased to appoint Creative Space Management as managing and letting agents for this integral facility, at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District and the emerging Global Innovation Corridor."Paul Taylor, from Creative Space Management (pictured, left), added: "We are excited to be playing a pivotal role in the next chapter of this important strategic asset. We are confident that our specialist sector knowledge and innovative approach to a fast-changing market will enable us to build on our previous success, and the already strong reputation of the Advanced Manufacturing Park." Rothbiz reported in March that the city region is set to reinvest income from the centre into progressing the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) where the aim is to develop Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster.Also pictured is retiring centre manager, John Palframan.

Creative Space Management is continuing to manage the AMP Technology Centre in Rotherham which was acquired by Sheffield City Region Combined Authority earlier in the year.The technology centre provides incubation space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham and is designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.