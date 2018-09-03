News: Chamber grants business awards extension
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire businesses are being given extra time to prepare award submissions for the 2018 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
Sponsored by University Centre Rotherham, the annual award ceremony recognises the achievements of local businesses and the contribution they make to the business economy.
The final date for entry submissions has been extended to Friday September 7 after organisers of the prestigious awards ceremony, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber have given businesses participating in this week's Chamber Means Business Exhibition additional time to prepare their submissions.
The 12 award categories are open to businesses of all sizes in all sectors operating within an "S" postcode throughout the Sheffield City Region, as well as all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.
Taking place at Magna in Rotherham on Friday October 19, the awards ceremony will be hosted by award-winning radio and TV host Stephanie Hirst, followed by a pre-dinner drinks reception kindly supported by Julie Kenny CBE.
The award categories are:
Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Enzygo)
Business Community Impact (sponsored by SteelPhalt Harsco)
Business Growth (sponsored by Finance For Enterprise)
Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants)
Environmental Commitment (sponsored by Russell Richardson)
Excellence in Customer Service (sponsored by Pyronix Hikvision)
Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism
Innovation in Manufacturing (sponsored by RNN Group)
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Most Promising New Business
Skills Development (sponsored by Chamber Skills Solutions)
The Chamber will be acknowledging five businesses who are celebrating significant milestones this year during a Salute to Business presentation in association with XPO Logistics, which will be followed by an individual being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award and a member Charity being announced as the Chamber's Charity of the Year and receiving a £3,000 donation for their chosen project.
BR Chamber Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
