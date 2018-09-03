News: Rotherham trader's success at National Youth Market





The National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) runs the nationwide competition that celebrates young entrepreneurs trading on our markets, festivals and fairs.



A number of local events, including one in Rotherham, were hosted earlier this year and two traders from Rotherham were chosen to go through to trade at the regional Yorkshire finals at Leeds' famous Kirkgate Market on August 1.



Lauren was joined by Jordan Mangnall, who runs Jaded Heart in Rotherham town centre, at the regional event - and both were selected to go to the national final!



At least one trader from every area was offered a pitch on the National Youth Market in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 31 and September 1, where a £500 prize was up for grabs.



Lauren set out her stall with her products that feature unique drawings and prints of local skylines of cities and towns. A special Stratford skyline was created for the event.



The art teacher at Clifton Community School competed against over 30 other traders from different regions and was one of only five award winners on the day.



Lauren Charlton, founder of The Yorkshire Print (pictured), said: "What an amazing year it's been for me as a new business. First I won "Yorkshire Young Trader Of The Year 2018" at Leeds Kirkgate market at the semi finals. Then I've only gone and been awarded "Highly Commended" at this year's National Youth Market 2018!



"I'm so grateful to Dean [Thurlow, manager] at Rothetham Markets for putting me through to the semi final and to NMTF for all the help and support, but mostly the opportunity to trade with them."



Yorkshire Print website

Jaded Heart website

NMTF website



An enterprising market trader from Rotherham has been highly commended at a national youth market competition.Lauren Charlton, who sells handmade illustrated designs and prints under her Yorkshire Print brand, was recognised by markets industry experts at the recent National Youth Market, held in Stratford-upon-Avon.