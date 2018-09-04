News: New Rotherham wine bar planned
By Tom Austen
A vacant retail unit in Wath town centre is set to be converted into a new wine bar and coffee shop, if plans are approved.
A planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Council that would enable the change the use of 6 Sandygate from A1 retail to A4 drinking establishments.
The plans state that Steve's Furniture shop stopped trading in September 2017 and the existing building has been empty since. They add: "The proposal is to bring back to life the existing building by uplifting the existing shop front, front entrance and fist floor windows while retaining the characteristics of the building."
The proposal is to create "an up-market Wine bar and Coffee Shop" and come from the operators of Adrian Allen Hair - the salon at 10 Sandygate nearby.
The applicants add: "The bar's aim is bringing people back into the Town Centre. The proposal offers the option of quiet drinks in a nice atmosphere before or after meals in the centre while also drawing customers in from further afield."
Fitting out the 1,800 sq ft unit will include installing toilets and reorienting the stairs. Table service will be offered and outdoor seating is set to be provided at front and rear of the wine bar.
