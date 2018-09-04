News: Xeros exports to UAE





The wholly owned subsidiary of Electro RAK is a leading UAE-based infrastructure services company and the appointed partner in the UAE to Hydrofinity, Xeros' cleaning technologies brand.



Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.



The initial focus for the AIM-listed company was the billion dollar laundry market in the US. It is has since launched partnerships in areas where water is scarce, like Australia and the South Africa.



Electro RAK intends to install machines in premium hotels in the UAE. The first shipment will be made to Dubai during September.



Replacing water with reusable XOrb technology delivers up to an 80% reduction in water use and material reductions in both energy and detergent, whilst delivering a superior cleaning result and extended linen life.



The UAE faces critical water management challenges, given the inherent scarcity of groundwater and growing pressure on desalination and waste water infrastructures. In 2018, the country's Environment Agency warned that useable groundwater is expected to be fully depleted within 55 years at current rates of use.



Despite these conditions, the UAE has one of the highest per capita water consumption rates in the world. The cost burden of future-proofing the country's water infrastructure has led to growing tariffs for businesses and residents.



This agreement follows the recent shipment of 16 near-waterless washing machines to the Cape Province region of South Africa.



Mike Ferrand, managing director at Hydrofinity, said: "Against the regional backdrop of water stress and high water prices, our near-waterless technology offers material sustainability benefits to customers in Dubai and across the UAE.



"We are ideally placed to help commercial customers significantly reduce water consumption and make material utilities cost savings, thereby delivering a positive economic and environmental impact."



