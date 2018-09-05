News: Barnsdales acquires Bridge Property Management
By Tom Austen
Barnsdales, a leading South Yorkshire property group, has acquired Bridge Property Management in Swinton, Rotherham.
With its head office in Doncaster, Barnsdales includes a number of divisions focused on commercial property, residential lettings, facilities management and auctions. The company was established in 1905.
The Bridge Property Group is one of the Dearne Valley's longest serving agents dealing with property sales and the management of both residential and commercial property. It operates Bridge Property Sales Ltd and Bridge Property Management Ltd.
Following the deal, the office in Swinton which undertakes, sales, lettings and property management will continue to operate as part of the Barnsdales Group.
Advertisement
Jason Barnsdale, managing director of Barnsdales (pictured), said: "During the last two years we have increased the volume and variety of our work and we have also expanded our geographical footprint, working with clients across the UK with a particular focus on property and facilities management.
"Our team has grown from 17 people to 40, and the takeover of Bridge Property Management is the next step in our ambitious plans. It enables us to expand our coverage into Rotherham and adds over 200 fully managed properties to our business."
Giles Brearley of Bridge Property Management will continue as a consultant to the business. He said:"We have a good loyal client base locally and we cover a broad spectrum of property management work. This agreement presents excellent opportunities for both businesses. Barnsdales has the potential to increase its business and I can be assured that my clients are looked after by a reputable and established company."
Bridge Property Management website
Barnsdales website
Images: Barnsdales
With its head office in Doncaster, Barnsdales includes a number of divisions focused on commercial property, residential lettings, facilities management and auctions. The company was established in 1905.
The Bridge Property Group is one of the Dearne Valley's longest serving agents dealing with property sales and the management of both residential and commercial property. It operates Bridge Property Sales Ltd and Bridge Property Management Ltd.
Following the deal, the office in Swinton which undertakes, sales, lettings and property management will continue to operate as part of the Barnsdales Group.
Advertisement
Jason Barnsdale, managing director of Barnsdales (pictured), said: "During the last two years we have increased the volume and variety of our work and we have also expanded our geographical footprint, working with clients across the UK with a particular focus on property and facilities management.
"Our team has grown from 17 people to 40, and the takeover of Bridge Property Management is the next step in our ambitious plans. It enables us to expand our coverage into Rotherham and adds over 200 fully managed properties to our business."
Giles Brearley of Bridge Property Management will continue as a consultant to the business. He said:"We have a good loyal client base locally and we cover a broad spectrum of property management work. This agreement presents excellent opportunities for both businesses. Barnsdales has the potential to increase its business and I can be assured that my clients are looked after by a reputable and established company."
Bridge Property Management website
Barnsdales website
Images: Barnsdales
0 comments:
Post a Comment